Mint Explainer: How Sebi sniffed out Jane Street’s market manipulations
Neha Joshi , Ram Sahgal 7 min read 04 Jul 2025, 06:18 PM IST

Sebi’s 100-page interim order authored by whole-time member Ananth Narayan G. offers a look into the inner workings of the US-based trading firm’s strategy, and how Jane Street allegedly distorted the Bank Nifty and Nifty 50 to profit from options trades.
US-based Jane Street Group, one of the world’s largest quant trading firms, is in hot water in India after a year-long investigation found the company made unlawful gains from index options. On 3 July, the Securities and Exchange Board of India barred four Jane Street entities from accessing the securities market and impounded ₹4,843 crore in alleged illegal gains.
