Mint Explainer: How Sebi sniffed out Jane Street’s market manipulations

“The demonstrably large and aggressive trading behaviour of JS Group in the BANKNIFTY constituent stocks and futures had little standalone economic rationale, other than to manipulate the prices of securities and benchmarks, to mislead, entice, or cause loss to the participants in the index options markets, so that the JS Group could in turn benefit immensely and illegally from the even larger positions that they were creating or carrying in index options," Sebi said in its interim order.