Janmashtami 2025 stock pick: Sumeet Bagadia recommends THIS Radhakishan Damani portfolio stock for 15% returns

Janmashtami 2025 stock picks: On the occasion of Janmashtami, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended investors to buy DMart (Avenue Supermarts).

" On the daily chart, after a decline of nearly 39%, the stock has entered a wide- range consolidation phase. Recently, DMART has witnessed a strong bounce from lower levels and is now trading within a defined range while forming a Symmetrical Triangle pattern.

The stock has recently taken support from its short-term and medium-term EMAs and is currently trading comfortably above all its key moving averages, suggesting underlying strength. If the stock manages to sustain above the ₹4,450 level, it could confirm a breakout and move higher towards the next targets of ₹4,750, followed by the ₹5,000 mark in the medium to long term.

The RSI is placed at 62.92, trending upwards, indicating improving momentum in the current move. Based on this technical structure, we recommend initiating a buy position in the stock at the current market price of ₹4,355 and adding on dips towards ₹4,300. On the downside, ₹4,100 would act as a strong support zone, and a breach of this level could temporarily challenge the positive structure, warranting a cautious approach," Bagadia said.

DMart Q1 results 2025 Avenue Supermarts, which operates the DMart retail chain, reported an almost flat net profit for the June quarter of FY26, as strong revenue growth was offset by intensifying competition and margin pressures.

Net profit came in at ₹773 crore, a marginal 0.1 per cent decline from ₹774 crore in the same quarter last year. This subdued bottom-line performance was recorded despite a 16.3 per cent year-on-year jump in revenue to ₹16,359.7 crore from ₹14,069 crore in Q1FY25.

On a standalone basis, net profit grew 2.1 per cent to ₹830 crore, with revenue climbing to ₹15,966.3 crore from ₹13,763.8 crore in the April–June quarter.

Consolidated operating profit (EBITDA) increased 6.4 per cent to ₹1,299 crore from ₹1,221.2 crore a year earlier. However, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 7.94 per cent from 8.68 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

"Revenue growth impact of approximately 100-150 bps was primarily due to high deflation in many staples and non-food products. Gross margins are lower as compared to the same period in the previous year, due to continued competitive intensity within the FMCG space. Operating costs are higher due to our efforts on improving service levels, capacity building and inflation at entry level wages," chief executive officer and managing director Neville Noronha said in a statement.