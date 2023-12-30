January wasn’t kind to stock investors in 7 of the last 10 years
Summary
- The Nifty has generated negative returns in January, ranging from a negative 0.06% to 4.78% in 2014-2023
Investors need to watch out for nasty surprises in January, as markets have generated negative returns in seven out of ten times that month over the past ten years. Moreover, January returns have ranged between a negative 0.06% and 2.5% in five straight years from 2019 to 2023. Recent rollover data, which suggests that traders have carried forward heavy bullish bets at steep levels, adds to the risk.