Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki stated on Monday that the government was quickly keeping an eye on the markets and working with the central bank, according to Reuters report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Which factor is causing the stock market to drop is hard to say?" Suzuki said to reporters, adding that authorities were keeping a close eye on stock market movements.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki addressed the media after Monday's session saw a 12.4% decline in Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index, continuing sell-offs that are trembling global markets as investors become increasingly concerned about the US economy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nikkei 225 closed down 4,451.28 points or 12.40% at 31,458.42 on Monday's session.