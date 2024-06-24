Japan Says It’s Ready to Intervene in Currency Markets 24 Hours a Day If Needed
The yen inched lower toward a key level against the dollar Monday, even as Japan’s top currency official warned that authorities stand ready to intervene in currency markets 24 hours a day if necessary.
