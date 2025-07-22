Japan stock market today: Nikkei, TOPIX slip 0.5% after 1% rally amid elections uncertainty

Japan stock market today: Major indices of the Japanese stock market witnessed high volatility on July 22 amid election-related uncertainties. After rising over 1 per cent, key index Nikkei 225 fell 0.60 per cent during the session, while TOPIX, a broader and more comprehensive index than the Nikkei, also fell by about half a per cent after rising by 1 per cent during the session.

Stocks such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings, and Japan Steel Works jumped 4-5 per cent, while shares of M3 Inc., Sumitomo Pharma, and Ebara Corp fell about 4 per cent each.

The Japanese stock market opened higher on July 22 following a weekend in which the ruling party lost its majority in the upper house. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s coalition lost its majority in the upper house in Sunday's elections, while a right-wing populist party saw strong gains.

Japan's NHK media reported that it will mark the first time in the LDP's (Liberal Democratic Party) 70-year history that it leads a coalition that does not control either house. However, PM Ishiba indicated he intends to stay on in his role.

Some 248 members of Japan's Upper House are elected for six-year terms. Elections are held every three years for half of the seats.

Meanwhile, Japanese government bonds drifted higher on Tuesday. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures added 0.2 yen to 138.55 by 0350 GMT, after swinging between gains and losses earlier in the session.

Japan election outcome: How it can impact stocks and bonds Prime Minister Ishiba lost his majority in the lower house in October, and now, losing control of the upper house has further weakened his authority.

This raises the risk of policy paralysis in the months ahead. Adding to concerns, opposition parties are pushing for debt-funded consumption tax cuts to ease the burden of rising living costs — a move that could significantly widen the fiscal deficit.

According to Reuters, Japan has the largest debt burden in the developed world at about 250 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP).

A further widening of debt can hit the economy hard and shake up the bonds and equity market of the country.

Policy paralysis and any sort of political instability may affect the yen and influence expectations about the country's inflation trajectory. This could impact capital flows, bond prices, and equities.

(With inputs from Reuters)

