Japanese love the new prime minister. Markets don’t.

No one is pushing a panic button just yet, though. Unlike the United Kingdom, where so-called bond vigilantes forced Prime Minister Liz Truss out of office after seven weeks in 2022, Japan is a massive creditor nation, with net foreign assets of $3.7 trillion, according to Kyodo News. “In extremis, domestic investors can repatriate capital to cover Japan’s debt," says Nick Verdi, a global rates and FX strategist at TCW.