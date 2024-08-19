Japanese megabank SMFG got thrown out with the bath water
SummaryJapanese banks—and SMFG in particular—look attractive after Japan’s stock-market meltdown.
The recent turmoil in Japanese stocks has offered up some interesting opportunities. Betting on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, or SMFG—one of the country’s biggest banks—could yield good returns.
