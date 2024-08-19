Japanese megabank SMFG got thrown out with the bath water

The recent turmoil in Japanese stocks has offered up some interesting opportunities. Betting on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, or SMFG—one of the country’s biggest banks—could yield good returns.

Shares of Japanese banks have been among the worst performers during the epic crash in the country’s stock market. The Topix Banks Index has dropped 9% this month, worse than the 4% decline in the broader Japanese market. SMFG has lost 7%.

Ironically, what triggered the selloff—a rate increase and surprisingly hawkish messages from the Bank of Japan—should theoretically benefit the country’s banks as they could generate higher yields on loans and investments while deposit rates are somewhat stickier.

But together with weak jobs data from the U.S., the rate increase also has kicked off an unwinding of so-called carry trades—borrowing in the Japanese yen at near–zero interest rates to invest in other assets. As a result some of the most popular trades in the market previously—including betting on Japanese banks—were unwound.

The market has somewhat settled down somewhat, but shares of Japanese banks are still trading lower than before. There could be a few fundamental reasons for that, but they shouldn’t derail the overall investment thesis.

First, the market turmoil might have delayed the pace of rate increases in Japan. In fact, the BOJ’s deputy governor has already partly walked back the central bank’s hawkish message, saying that the BOJ wouldn’t raise rates when the market is unstable.

Indeed, yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds have dropped about 0.2 percentage point in the past three weeks. But that has only brought them back to their levels in April, and they are still substantially higher than a year ago.

The BOJ could probably move more slowly than suggested in its July meeting. But a gradual tightening is still likely in the cards, especially as Japan’s wages seem to be picking up: Its real, inflation-adjusted wages in June rose for the first time in more than two years.

SMFG said the past two rate increases in March and July would boost its net interest income by roughly 70 billion yen, the equivalent of $475 million, this fiscal year ending in March. That is roughly equal to about 7% of last year’s net profit. The bank said every 0.1 percentage-point increase in interest rates across the yield curve could raise its net interest income by around 40 billion yen. Megabanks such as SMFG, Japan’s second-largest, could in particular benefit with their broader deposit bases.

Another potential consequence of the market turmoil is that Japanese banks might have to sell their cross-shareholdings in other companies at a lower price. Nudged by the government, Japanese banks have started selling off their large holdings of equity stakes in other Japanese companies. SMFG, for example, has been selling its Toyota shares.

But short-term wobbles in the market likely won’t stop the banks from unwinding such shareholdings, which have long dragged down their returns. SMFG has nearly one trillion yen of equity holdings, roughly 30% of its net assets. It has an aim to bring that ratio down to less than 20%. The bank said it would achieve its three-year plan to sell 200 billion yen, the equivalent of $1.4 billion, worth of equity holdings early. It added that it would announce a new plan in the next earnings announcement in November. It has also been returning part of the capital raised in these sales through buybacks.

SMFG’s return on equity has improved from 5.4% to 9.2% in the past three fiscal years, largely driven by profit growth. Its net income grew 88% over the same period. That is a similar pace to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Japan’s largest bank, and faster than Mizuho Financial. SMFG, though, trades slightly cheaper than MUFG in terms of price to tangible book value, so could potentially offer more upside.

After the pullback, SMFG’s 3.2% dividend yield provides plenty of downside protection. Shareholder payouts, through dividends and buybacks, could likely go up if it continues to trim down its equity holdings. The stock now trades at 0.96 times tangible book value, from 1.08 times just last month, according to FactSet. Better returns from higher rates and a slimmer balance sheet could boost its multiple once again.

Japanese banks might be out of investors’ favor at the moment, but megabanks such as SMFG might shine again once the dust settles.

Write to Jacky Wong at jacky.wong@wsj.com