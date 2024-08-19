Japanese megabank SMFG got thrown out with the bath water

But short-term wobbles in the market likely won’t stop the banks from unwinding such shareholdings, which have long dragged down their returns. SMFG has nearly one trillion yen of equity holdings, roughly 30% of its net assets. It has an aim to bring that ratio down to less than 20%. The bank said it would achieve its three-year plan to sell 200 billion yen, the equivalent of $1.4 billion, worth of equity holdings early. It added that it would announce a new plan in the next earnings announcement in November. It has also been returning part of the capital raised in these sales through buybacks.