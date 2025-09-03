Japanese shares at near four-week low, banks drag on fading BOJ early rate-hike bets

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Sept 3 - Japanese shares ended at a near four-week low on Wednesday, dragged by declines in bank stocks after comments from a top Bank of Japan official lowered expectations of an early interest rate hike.

The Nikkei fell 0.88% to close at 41,938.89, while the broader Topix lost 1.07% to 3,048.89, their lowest close since August 8.

BOJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said on Tuesday that the central bank should keep raising interest rates but warned that global economic uncertainty remained high, suggesting it was in no rush to push up still-low borrowing costs.

"Market expectations for a BOJ interest rate hike toned down after the remarks from Himino, who was still careful about the impact of tariffs," said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

"Obviously, the momentum of buying by foreign investors, who have supported the rally in domestic stocks, has faded."

Optimism about the domestic corporate outlook and easing concerns about the impact of Trump's tariffs sent both the Nikkei and Topix to record highs last month.

A trade deal reached in July between the U.S. and Japan opened the scope for the BOJ to raise rates again this year.

On Wednesday, the bank index fell 3.19% to become the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 3.15% to become the biggest drag for the Topix.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group both slipped more than 3%.

The insurance sector lost 2.73%.

Investors globally awaited the monthly U.S. payrolls report, due on Friday, to see if weak U.S. job growth continued for the fourth consecutive month in August.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron lost 1.92%, while technology investor SoftBank Group dropped 5.27%.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing gained 0.5% to give the biggest support to the Nikkei.