Japans Nikkei ends at 3-week low on tech selloff over AI-business outlook

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, - Japan's Nikkei share average ended at a three-week low on Thursday, pressured by heavyweight tech stocks as investors weighed the outlook for artificial intelligence and data centre businesses.

The Nikkei fell 1.03% to 49,001.5, its lowest close since November 25. The broader Topix slipped 0.37% to 3,356.89.

Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq sinking to three-week lows as nagging worries about the artificial intelligence trade weighed on technology stocks.

Advertisement

"The market's concerns about the profitability of AI-related businesses and data centres in the U.S. have been coming to the surface," said Kazuaki Shimada, chief strategist at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Japan is not an exception because there are so many data centres being constructed in the country."

SoftBank Group fell 3.76% after Oracle dropped 5.4% following a report that said the cloud company's largest data centre partner Blue Owl Capital will not back a $10 billion deal for its next facility.

Earlier this year, SoftBank Group, along with Oracle and OpenAI, announced plans to develop data centres in the U.S. to build out their ambitious Stargate project.

"The Stargate project is the centre of U.S. data centre development, and SoftBank is deeply involved in it," Shimada said.

Advertisement

Chip-related Advantest lost 3.32% and Fujikura, maker of fibre optic cable, fell 3.42%.

Financials fell ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting conclusion on Friday, with investors expecting the central bank to announce an interest rate hike.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were down 1% and Mizuho Financial Group lost 0.92%.

Bucking the trend, software testing firm Shift jumped 5.09% to become the Nikkei's top-percentage gainer. Railway operator Keisei Electric Railway rose 4.57%.

The Topix's value share index fell 0.13%, against a 0.63% fall in the growth share index.