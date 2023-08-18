Japan's Nikkei falls over 3% this week; posts biggest weekly loss in 8 months amid China worries1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 03:42 PM IST
The Nikkei index fell 0.55% to close at 31,450.76. For the week, the index lost 3.1%, its biggest weekly decline since the week ended December 2023.
Japan's Nikkei ended lower for the third straight session on Friday, witnessing its biggest weekly loss in eight months, amid rising global bond yields and worries over China's economic outlook.
