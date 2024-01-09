Japan's Nikkei share average hit its highest level since March 1990 on Tuesday led by a sharp rally in chip-related shares. The Nikkei rose 1.44% at 33,858.63 by the mid-day break, after hitting a 33-year high of 33,990.28 earlier.

Of the 225 stocks on the index, 151 advanced. The broader Topix index was up 0.93%.

Nikkei jumped tracking overnight Wall Street rally in technology stocks after chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices surged.

Also Read: Samsung's Q4 operating profit falls 35% amid weak consumer demand

DeNA, Advantest, Tokyo Electron, Nintendo shares were among the top performers on Nikkei, Reuters reported.

Advantest shares jumped 7.06%, while Tokyo Electron rose 4.27% pushing the Nikkei index up around 200 points.

Nintendo jumped 4.22% on news that the company might release a new game console this year. DeNA shares surged 7.83% after announcement that it would commence preparations to list shares for an equity-method affiliate company, Reuters reported.

The Nikkei clocked its best year in a decade in 2023, aided by expectations of better governance.

Also Read: China’s central bank eyes reserve ratio cut to boost lending; hints at more policy easing

Meanwhile, energy shares declined and were among the worst performers after a steep fall in oil prices fell as top exporter Saudi Arabia cut prices. The Tokyo Stock Exchange's mining stock sub-index dropped 1.55%.

After an initial pullback to start 2024, the Nikkei rallied an additional 1.6% from last year's final trading day to hit Tuesday's peak since Japan's asset price bubble burst in 1989, the Reuters report said.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!