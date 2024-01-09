Japan’s Nikkei hits 33-year high amid surge in tech stocks; DeNA, Advantest, Nintendo shares lead rally
Nikkei jumped tracking overnight Wall Street rally in technology stocks after chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices surged.
Japan's Nikkei share average hit its highest level since March 1990 on Tuesday led by a sharp rally in chip-related shares. The Nikkei rose 1.44% at 33,858.63 by the mid-day break, after hitting a 33-year high of 33,990.28 earlier.
