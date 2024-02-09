Japan’s Nikkei hits 34-year high, breaches 37,000 level for the first time since 1990
Among Japanese stocks, SoftBank Group share price jumped 10.73% to 8,139 yen after the company returned to the black in the October-December period following four consecutive quarterly losses.
Japanese shares rallied on Friday with Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index breaching the 37,000 mark for the first time in 34 years, supported by overnight gains on Wall Street.
