Japan’s Nikkei hits 34-year peak, nears all-time high level
Nikkei surged 1.4% to 38,678 points, just within a whisker of the all-time high of 38,957 points hit in 1989. The index is up 4.8% for the week, the third straight week of gains. It has risen by a staggering 15.6% year-to-date (YTD).
Japan’s Nikkei hit a 34-year peak on Friday with the index charging toward its record high tracking overnight rally on Wall Street after the fall in US retail sales revived hopes of an interest rate cut as early as June, which in turn weighed on the dollar.
