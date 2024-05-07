Japan's service activity extends gains on solid demand, PMI shows
TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japanese service sector activity grew at the fastest pace in eight months in April thanks to solid business and consumer spending, a private survey showed on Tuesday, results that should keep the central bank on track to hike rates again this year.
