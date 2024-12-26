Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui infuses 3,000 crore in Indian subsidiary SMFG via rights issue

Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui infuses ₹3,000 crore in Indian subsidiary SMFG via rights issue

Nikita Prasad

Sumitomo Mitsui infuses 3,000 crore in Indian subsidiary SMFG via rights issue

Japanese Megabank SMFG infused 3,000 crore in its Indian subsidiary via rights issue

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) of Japan on Thursday said it has made a capital infusion of 3,000 crore in SMFG India Credit Co Ltd (SMICC) through a rights issue to expand business.

This investment also includes 300 crore directed towards its wholly-owned subsidiary, SMFG India Home Finance Co. Ltd (SMFG Grihashakti).

SMFG in April 2024 had infused 1,300 crore in SMICC (formerly Fullerton India Credit Co Ltd) via rights issue and with this latest capital infusion of 3,000 crore, SMICC has received the highest-ever fund infusion of 4,300 crore for any financial year since inception, the company said in a statement.

This strategic investment reflects SMFG's unwavering focus on supporting SMICC's growth trajectory and enhancing financial inclusion across the nation, it said.

As of September 30, 2024, SMICC's Asset Under Management (AUM) stood at 49,800 crore, showcasing a year-on-year growth of 25.1 per cent.

Post this infusion, SMICC's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) is expected to strengthen further, reinforcing the company's robust financial foundation, it sai

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.