Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) of Japan on Thursday said it has made a capital infusion of ₹3,000 crore in SMFG India Credit Co Ltd (SMICC) through a rights issue to expand business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This investment also includes ₹300 crore directed towards its wholly-owned subsidiary, SMFG India Home Finance Co. Ltd (SMFG Grihashakti).

SMFG in April 2024 had infused ₹1,300 crore in SMICC (formerly Fullerton India Credit Co Ltd) via rights issue and with this latest capital infusion of ₹3,000 crore, SMICC has received the highest-ever fund infusion of ₹4,300 crore for any financial year since inception, the company said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This strategic investment reflects SMFG's unwavering focus on supporting SMICC's growth trajectory and enhancing financial inclusion across the nation, it said.

As of September 30, 2024, SMICC's Asset Under Management (AUM) stood at ₹49,800 crore, showcasing a year-on-year growth of 25.1 per cent.