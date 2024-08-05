Japan’s Topix, Nikkei Stock Gauges Tumble 20% From July Peaks

Japan’s equity rout entered a third day as weak US jobs data added another blow to global investor confidence that is already fragile from the surge in the yen, higher interest rates and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Bloomberg
Published5 Aug 2024, 06:20 AM IST
Trade Now
Japan’s Topix, Nikkei Stock Gauges Tumble 20% From July Peaks
Japan’s Topix, Nikkei Stock Gauges Tumble 20% From July Peaks

Japan’s equity rout entered a third day as weak US jobs data added another blow to global investor confidence that is already fragile from the surge in the yen, higher interest rates and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. 

The Topix and Nikkei 225 gauges slid more than 7% in morning trading in Tokyo, driving the their drops to more than 20% — a loss that signals a bear market. The three-day losses are the worst since the 2011 tsunami and Fukushima nuclear meltdown.

All 33 of its industry groups have fallen since the Bank of Japan raised interest rates on July 31, triggering a surge in the yen that has cast a pall over the earnings outlook for exporters. Even insurers and banks that were expected to benefit from higher rates are now some of the biggest losers since the BOJ’s hike as global equity markets slump. 

Signs of weakness in the US economy sparked a slump on Wall Street on Friday and a plunge in Treasury yields. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 114,000 — one of the weakest prints since the pandemic — and job growth was revised lower in the prior two months. The unemployment rate unexpectedly climbed for a fourth month to 4.3%, triggering a closely watched recession indicator.

Once the main drivers of the market’s ascent, foreign investors sold net ¥1.56 trillion Japanese cash equities and futures combined in the week that ended July 26, according to data from Japan Exchange Group Inc. The Topix tumbled more than 5% during that period, the most in four years. 

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹3,898 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
32

2 of 7Read Full Story
3,000

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹1,800 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
108

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹1,027 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹1,600 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:5 Aug 2024, 06:20 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsJapan’s Topix, Nikkei Stock Gauges Tumble 20% From July Peaks

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

158.20
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-4.85 (-2.97%)

Bharat Electronics

302.95
03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-8.2 (-2.64%)

Indian Oil Corporation

177.20
03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-2.55 (-1.42%)

Tata Motors

1,096.90
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-47.7 (-4.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

ADANI WILMAR

383.00
03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
34.8 (9.99%)

PCBL

376.95
03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
30.4 (8.77%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

116.95
03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
7.55 (6.9%)

One 97 Communications

526.75
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
29.55 (5.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.000.00
    Chennai
    71,932.000.00
    Delhi
    71,023.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue