Japan’s world-beating stock gains may lose steam

Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities, said investors may have been overly optimistic about the outlook for further earnings growth, share buybacks and inflation. That’s because the recent strength in corporate results was driven partly by unusual factors like the recovery from the pandemic, while the rise in buybacks comes after some companies limited repurchases during the Covid era. The current re-emergence of inflation after decades of low or negative price gains is due in no small part to external factors, he added.