Japan’s world-beating stock gains may lose steam

After a blistering run to record highs, Japanese stocks may be running out of catalysts in the near term.
The benchmark Nikkei Stock Average last month climbed above 40000 for the first time ever, driven by earnings growth, a weaker yen and improvements in corporate governance, including more share buybacks. With a 21% gain in the first quarter, the index was the best-performing major market globally.
Headed into the second quarter, though, the market has factored in a great deal of the good news and now appears more vulnerable to disappointments in the near term, some analysts say.
Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities, said investors may have been overly optimistic about the outlook for further earnings growth, share buybacks and inflation. That’s because the recent strength in corporate results was driven partly by unusual factors like the recovery from the pandemic, while the rise in buybacks comes after some companies limited repurchases during the Covid era. The current re-emergence of inflation after decades of low or negative price gains is due in no small part to external factors, he added.
“I’m not saying that there will be an economic shock, but the market has been optimistic and if things don’t turn out to be as expected, there will be an adjustment," Matsumoto said. “We’d better watch out for the possibility of increasing volatility to the downside."
Okasan forecasts that the Nikkei Stock Average will finish the year at 36700. The index closed 0.1% higher at 39838.91 on Tuesday, following a 1.4% drop the previous day.
The market wobbled at the start of the week after the Bank of Japan’s quarterly corporate survey showed that sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers worsened for the first time in a year.
The biggest risk to Japanese stocks is the deterioration of the U.S. economy, said Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at Rakuten Securities. That would likely lead to lower interest rates in the U.S., resulting in a stronger yen relative to the greenback, as well as weaker Japanese corporate earnings, he said.
“The U.S. economy is probably strong this year, but that doesn’t mean it will continue to be next year and the following," Kubota said.
A stronger yen makes the value of Japanese companies’ earnings abroad appear smaller in yen terms. The dollar was recently at 151.72 yen after rising to a 34-year high of Y151.97 last week.
In the longer run, Japanese stocks may well continue to advance thanks to the return of modest inflation, analysts say. Unlike previous false dawns, this time the economy appears to have left deflation behind, they say.
Japan’s largest labor union said last month that big companies plan to raise pay by an average of 5.28% this year, the biggest increase since 1991. Average land prices in the country rose 2.3% in 2023, the most since 1990, government data showed last week.
The BOJ’s recent exit from its negative interest rate policy is a sign that the central bank now believes that “inflation is taking root in Japan," Rakuten’s Kubota said.
