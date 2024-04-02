Japan's Yen fell to 34-year low, here's how it will affect Indian stocks
However, analysts anticipate that the recent 34-year low in the Japanese yen will likely bring positive effects to the Indian automotive sector and companies involved in importing electronic items, machinery, and auto components from Japan.
Japanese currency Yen dropped to its lowest level since 1990, following a meeting of Japan's leading monetary authorities. They deliberated on the steep depreciation of the currency and hinted at their preparedness to take action if necessary.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started