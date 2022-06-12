Japan’s yen takes a beating in a global market rout, breaking with habit

Typically when markets are falling, the yen is a haven asset that investors run to, similar to the dollar. But investors didn’t seek shelter in the yen during the market’s latest rout, analysts say, in part because of the monetary-policy divergence between the U.S. and Japan, and because of Japan’s trade deficit in recent months, which some say could persist. Analysts also said the energy shock created by the war in Ukraine means Japanese importers need more dollars to buy oil and gas.

