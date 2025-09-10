Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO Day 1: Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know about SME IPO

Jay Ambe Supermarkets' initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on September 10, 2025, and will close on September 12, 2025. The issue sailed through on the first day of the bidding process.

Here are key details about the IPO and its subscription status:

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO: Subscription status Jay Ambe Supermarkets' IPO was subscribed 1.51 times by 4.10 PM on September 10, 2025. The public offering received 1.44 times subscriptions from individual investors, 0.00 times from QIBs, and 3.68 times from NIIs.

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO: Key dates The subscription period for the Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO begins on September 10, 2025, and ends on September 12, 2025.

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO: Size of issue Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO is a book build issue of ₹18.45 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh sale of 0.24 crore shares.

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO: Price band The price range for Jay Ambe Supermarkets' IPO is ₹74 to ₹78 per share.

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO: Lot size An application's lot size is 1,600 shares. Based on the upper price band, a retail individual investor must deposit a minimum of ₹2,49,600 to subscribe to two lots (3,200 shares). HNIs need to invest for a minimum of three lots (4,800 shares), needing an investment of ₹3,74,400.

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO: Allotment details The allotment for the Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO is expected to be finalised on September 15, 2025.

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO: Listing details Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as September 17, 2025.

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO: Registrar to the issue MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

About Jay Ambe Supermarkets Jay Ambe Supermarkets Limited was founded in 2020 and is involved in the retail sale of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), groceries, home textiles, home décor, clothing or apparel, toys, gift items, footwear, and other household goods through supermarkets.

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO GMP The IPO GMP for Jay Ambe Supermarkets was +15 on September 10. This indicates that shares of Jay Ambe Supermarkets' IPO are being sold in the grey market for ₹15 more than the issue price of ₹78.

Investors expect the listing price of Jay Ambe Supermarkets shares to be ₹185, 17.58% ( ₹15) more than the offering price's upper limit of ₹78.