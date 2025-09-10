Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO Day 1: Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know about SME IPO

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO opens for subscription on Sept 10, 2025 and closes on Sept 12, 2025. Check subscription status, GMP, and other key details about the SME IPO.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated10 Sep 2025, 04:26 PM IST
Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO: GMP, subscription status, listing date & other details about SME IPO.
Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO: GMP, subscription status, listing date & other details about SME IPO. (Pixabay)

Jay Ambe Supermarkets' initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on September 10, 2025, and will close on September 12, 2025. The issue sailed through on the first day of the bidding process.

Here are key details about the IPO and its subscription status:

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO: Subscription status

Jay Ambe Supermarkets' IPO was subscribed 1.51 times by 4.10 PM on September 10, 2025. The public offering received 1.44 times subscriptions from individual investors, 0.00 times from QIBs, and 3.68 times from NIIs.

Also Read | Small-cap stock hits upper circuit for 17th day in a row; do you own?

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO: Key dates

The subscription period for the Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO begins on September 10, 2025, and ends on September 12, 2025.

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO: Size of issue

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO is a book build issue of 18.45 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh sale of 0.24 crore shares.

Also Read | Urban Company IPO Day 1 Live: Issue booked 2.54x— GMP signals 35% listing gain

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO: Price band

The price range for Jay Ambe Supermarkets' IPO is 74 to 78 per share.

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO: Lot size

An application's lot size is 1,600 shares. Based on the upper price band, a retail individual investor must deposit a minimum of 2,49,600 to subscribe to two lots (3,200 shares). HNIs need to invest for a minimum of three lots (4,800 shares), needing an investment of 3,74,400.

Also Read | Small-cap stock hits upper circuit for 17th day in a row; do you own?

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO: Allotment details

The allotment for the Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO is expected to be finalised on September 15, 2025.

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO: Listing details

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as September 17, 2025.

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO: Registrar to the issue

MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

About Jay Ambe Supermarkets

Jay Ambe Supermarkets Limited was founded in 2020 and is involved in the retail sale of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), groceries, home textiles, home décor, clothing or apparel, toys, gift items, footwear, and other household goods through supermarkets.

Jay Ambe Supermarkets IPO GMP

The IPO GMP for Jay Ambe Supermarkets was +15 on September 10. This indicates that shares of Jay Ambe Supermarkets' IPO are being sold in the grey market for 15 more than the issue price of 78.

Investors expect the listing price of Jay Ambe Supermarkets shares to be 185, 17.58% ( 15) more than the offering price's upper limit of 78.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment

IPOStock MarketsIPO SubscriptionSmeIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOJay Ambe Supermarkets IPO Day 1: Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know about SME IPO
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.