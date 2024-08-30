Jay Bee Laminations IPO: Here’s how to check allotment status as focus shifts to listing

  • Jay Bee Laminations IPO: The Initial Public offering that opened for subscription on 27 August, closed on 29 August receiving strong response. The allotment is to be out soon . Here’s how to check allotment status as focus shifts to listing

Ujjval Jauhari, Edited By Ujjval Jauhari
Published30 Aug 2024, 04:12 PM IST
Jay Bee Laminations IPO: Here’s how to check allotment status as focus shifts to listing(https://jaybeelaminations.co.in/)

Jay Bee Laminations Limited IPO: The Initial Public offering that opened for subscription on 27 August and closed on 29 August received stong response. The IPO of Jay Bee Laminations was subscribed 113.95 subscriptions while reatil category received almost 88 times subscription.

The allotment for Jay Bee Lamination is to be out soon. The registrar for the Jay Bee Laminations IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Swaraj Shares and Securities Private Limited. T The share of Jay Bee Laminations is scheduled to be listed on NSE SME, with a provisional listing date of Tuesday, September 3.

Here is how to check Subscription status

The Bigshare Services is the Registrar to the issue while the Jay Bee Lamination is to see listing on the NSE SME. Hence investors can check Bigshare website or the NSE website for subscription status

 

Step 1 : Go to Bigshare Services website at

https://ipo1.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step2- From the drop-down menu, choose the name of the IPO (Jay Bee Laminations IPO). Note that the company name might not show up until the allotment is finalized.

Step 3- Select any one of the options that may be mentioned there. The may include the options of the Application number or the Demat Account number, or the PAN number.

Step 4- Once you have selected the options and entered the details, enter Captcha whereafter you may press the “Search” button.

In a similar way one can check allotment status on the NSE website

Jay Bee Laminations IPO GMP

In the grey market, shares of Jay Bee Laminations are trading at a reasonable premium. Data from Investorgain.com indiactes that Jay Bee Laminations' IPO GMP, or grey market premium, is 90 per share today. This shows that the shares of Jay Bee Laminations are trading at 236 per on the Grey market, which is 61.64% more than the issue price, which is 146.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

First Published:30 Aug 2024, 04:12 PM IST
