Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO share allotment to be finalised today: How to check status? A step-by-step guide
Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO Allotment: The allotment for the Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO is expected to be finalised today. Investors can monitor their allotment status through the registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Limited, or the BSE website.
Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO Allotment Update: After receiving a favorable response from investors during the bidding period from March 28 to April 03, attention now turns to the allotment procedure for Jay Kailash Namkeen.
