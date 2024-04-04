Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO Allotment: The allotment for the Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO is expected to be finalised today. Investors can monitor their allotment status through the registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Limited, or the BSE website.

Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO Allotment Update: After receiving a favorable response from investors during the bidding period from March 28 to April 03, attention now turns to the allotment procedure for Jay Kailash Namkeen.

The allotment for the Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO is expected to be finalised today. Investors can monitor their allotment status through the registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Limited, or the BSE website.

With oversubscription in the retail category, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. For those who do not receive an allotment, Jay Kailash will commence the refund process for the application money on April 05, 2024.

Concurrently, allotted shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day following the refund process. Jay Kailash Namkeen is an SME IPO, with shares slated to be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively scheduled for April 08, 2024.

Steps to check Jay Kailash IPO allotment status If you have applied for the Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO, you can check your allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

You can check the Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO allotment status at this link: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php.

Step 1: Visit the above link, which will take you to Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO's registrar's website, i.e., Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Step 2: Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set if the allocation is completed.

Step 3: Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: The screen will show the IPO status and the number of Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO shares allotted.

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website Step 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4: Enter the PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click on ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button. The allotment status will appear on your screen.

About Jay Kailash Namkeen Established in 2021, Jay Kailash Namkeen specialises in the production of packaged Indian snacks. Its diverse product portfolio includes Chana Jor Namkeen, Masala Chana Jor, Pudina Chana, Masala Mung Jor, Plain Mung Jor, Soya Sticks, Haldi Chanas, Chana dal, Sev Murmura & Garlic Sev Murmura, Bhavnagari Gathiya, Chana Dal, Sing Bhujia, Popcorn, Roasted Peanuts, and more.

Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO details The Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO is a book-built offer with a size of ₹11.93 crore, consisting of 16.34 lakh newly issued shares.

Expert Global Consultants Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO. Rikhav Securities is designated as the market maker for the Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO.

Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO subscription status The Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO witnessed a decent subscription as it was subscribed by over 38.03 times. The SME IPO received 6,21,26,400 share applications against the offered 1,34,99,200 shares.

The retail category was subscribed 50.99 times, receiving 3,95,68,000 shares against the offered 7,76,000 shares.

The QIB section received bids for 10,78,400 against the allocated 4,64,000 shares, while the NII received 2,14,80,000 against the allocated 3,93,600.

Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO GMP today According to ipowatch.com, the Jay Kailash GMP, or grey market premium today, stands at ₹15 per share. With the upper end of the IPO price band set at ₹73 and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jay Kailash Namkeen's shares is ₹88 apiece, indicating a 21% increase over the issue price.

The 'grey market premium' reflects investors' willingness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

