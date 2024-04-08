Jay Kailash Namkeen Listing: Stock makes decent market debut, lists with 16.4% premium at ₹85
Jay Kailash Namkeen's IPO opens at ₹85 on BSE SME, showing 16.43% premium. The IPO oversubscribed by 40 times, with retail investors at 50.99 times. Company specializes in various Indian snack items, focusing on quality and timely delivery.
Jay Kailash Namkeen made a solid market debut today, April 08, 2024, as its shares opened at ₹85 each on BSE SME, indicating a premium of 16.43% over the issue price of ₹73.
