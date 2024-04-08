Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Jay Kailash Namkeen Listing: Stock makes decent market debut, lists with 16.4% premium at 85

Jay Kailash Namkeen Listing: Stock makes decent market debut, lists with 16.4% premium at ₹85

A Ksheerasagar

Jay Kailash Namkeen's IPO opens at 85 on BSE SME, showing 16.43% premium. The IPO oversubscribed by 40 times, with retail investors at 50.99 times. Company specializes in various Indian snack items, focusing on quality and timely delivery.

Established in 2021, Jay Kailash Namkeen specializes in packaged Indian snack production.

Jay Kailash Namkeen made a solid market debut today, April 08, 2024, as its shares opened at 85 each on BSE SME, indicating a premium of 16.43% over the issue price of 73.

The SME IPO, valued at 11.93 crore, was open for subscription from March 28 to April 03, 2024, at a price range of 70–73 per share. It consisted solely of a fresh issue of 16.34 lakh newly issued shares, without any offer-for-sale component.

Also Read: Yash Optics & Lens shares list with 11% premium at 90 apiece on NSE SME

The IPO received an overwhelming response, with an overall subscription of 40 times. Retail investors showed significant interest, subscribing 50.99 times, while non-institutional buyers displayed strong enthusiasm with a subscription of 68.93 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 2.32 times, according to data from Chittorgarh.

Established in 2021, Jay Kailash Namkeen specializes in packaged Indian snack production. Its diverse product range includes Chana Jor Namkeen, Masala Chana Jor, Pudina Chana, Masala Mung Jor, Plain Mung Jor, Soya Sticks, Haldi Chanas, Chana dal, Sev Murmura & Garlic Sev Murmura, Bhavnagari Gathiya, Chana Dal, Sing Bhujia, Popcorn, Roasted Peanuts, and more.

Also Read: Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment to be finalised today; here's how to check status

The Indian snack food market is fiercely competitive, with numerous domestic and multinational companies vying for market share. Additionally, there is a significant presence of unorganized players operating locally.

Despite this challenging landscape, the company believes that its competitive edge lies in maintaining consistent product quality, ensuring timely delivery, and offering competitive prices.

In terms of financial performance, the company's revenue fluctuated over the past years. It started at 1,314.80 lakh in FY21, decreased to 1,043.12 lakh in FY22, and further declined to 987.74 lakh in FY23. However, there was a rebound in revenue for the first six months of FY24, reaching 646.19 lakh.

Also Read: Upcoming IPOs: 3 SME public issues and 6 new listings scheduled for Dalal Street

In terms of profitability, the profit after tax (PAT) exhibited a varying pattern. It started at 8.81 lakh in FY21, then increased to 54.57 lakh in FY22, and continued to rise to 88.79 lakh in FY23. For the first six months of FY24, the PAT stood at 40.45 lakh.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

