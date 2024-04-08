Jay Kailash Namkeen's IPO opens at ₹ 85 on BSE SME, showing 16.43% premium. The IPO oversubscribed by 40 times, with retail investors at 50.99 times. Company specializes in various Indian snack items, focusing on quality and timely delivery.

Jay Kailash Namkeen made a solid market debut today, April 08, 2024, as its shares opened at ₹85 each on BSE SME, indicating a premium of 16.43% over the issue price of ₹73.

The SME IPO, valued at ₹11.93 crore, was open for subscription from March 28 to April 03, 2024, at a price range of ₹70–73 per share. It consisted solely of a fresh issue of 16.34 lakh newly issued shares, without any offer-for-sale component.

The IPO received an overwhelming response, with an overall subscription of 40 times. Retail investors showed significant interest, subscribing 50.99 times, while non-institutional buyers displayed strong enthusiasm with a subscription of 68.93 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 2.32 times, according to data from Chittorgarh.

Established in 2021, Jay Kailash Namkeen specializes in packaged Indian snack production. Its diverse product range includes Chana Jor Namkeen, Masala Chana Jor, Pudina Chana, Masala Mung Jor, Plain Mung Jor, Soya Sticks, Haldi Chanas, Chana dal, Sev Murmura & Garlic Sev Murmura, Bhavnagari Gathiya, Chana Dal, Sing Bhujia, Popcorn, Roasted Peanuts, and more.

The Indian snack food market is fiercely competitive, with numerous domestic and multinational companies vying for market share. Additionally, there is a significant presence of unorganized players operating locally.

Despite this challenging landscape, the company believes that its competitive edge lies in maintaining consistent product quality, ensuring timely delivery, and offering competitive prices.

In terms of financial performance, the company's revenue fluctuated over the past years. It started at ₹1,314.80 lakh in FY21, decreased to ₹1,043.12 lakh in FY22, and further declined to ₹987.74 lakh in FY23. However, there was a rebound in revenue for the first six months of FY24, reaching ₹646.19 lakh.

In terms of profitability, the profit after tax (PAT) exhibited a varying pattern. It started at ₹8.81 lakh in FY21, then increased to ₹54.57 lakh in FY22, and continued to rise to ₹88.79 lakh in FY23. For the first six months of FY24, the PAT stood at ₹40.45 lakh.

