One sector, three small-cap stocks breaking out on charts
Summary
- The tea sector is experiencing a breakout, with three small-cap stocks showing strong technical patterns and record volumes. After long consolidations, these stocks signal potential growth, but investors should be mindful of the risks in small-caps.
The cheetah may be faster than the elephant, but its lifespan is limited to just 8–12 years, while the elephant endures for over 50. In investing, small-cap stocks often mimic the cheetah—swift, agile, and capable of delivering significant returns in a short time, far outpacing their larger counterparts. Yet, like the cheetah, they come with heightened risks.