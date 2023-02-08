JB Chemicals declares ₹8.50 per share dividend, posts 32% revenue growth in Q3
A mid-size company with a market valuation of ₹15,748.86 Cr, J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd operates in the pharmaceutical industry. Its other two international markets, in addition to its substantial presence in India, which generates the majority of its revenue, are Russia and South Africa. Five of the company's brands are among the top 300 IPM brands in India. The firm sells its final products to more than 40 nations, including the United States. The firm, which is one of the top 5 makers of herbal and prescription lozenges worldwide, announced its third-quarter earnings today along with a 425% dividend for the fiscal year 2022–2023.
