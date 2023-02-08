JB Chemicals declares 8.50 per share dividend, posts 32% revenue growth in Q3

Commenting on financial results, Mr. Nikhil Chopra, CEO and Wholetime Director, JB Pharma said, “JB continues its growth journey delivering strong financial performance in the quarter. Our organic business outpaced the market, whereas our inorganic portfolio added to the upsides with better than anticipated momentum. Our inorganic strategy is built around growing the India business and increasing share in the chronic segment. During the quarter, we acquired the Razel franchise(Rosuvastatin and its combinations). This further strengthens our chronic presence, as we enter the ‘Statins’ category - the largest segment in cardiology. Our strong prescriber base and existing chronic teams will help in further growing the brand and drive operating leverage".