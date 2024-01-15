JB Chemicals share price rises 70% in a year. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?
Stock Market Today: J.B.Chemicals share price has risen more than 70% in last one year and trades near 52-week highs. The domestic growth of J.B Chemicals remains strong led by Chronic segment growth. Its December agreement with Novartis is for ophthalmology range. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold?
J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price has seen more than 70% gains during last one year. J.B. Chemicals share is also trading near 52 week highs seen at the start of 2022. This has been led by improving financial performance of J.B. Chemicals. and earnings outlook has further improved with organic and inorganic measures taken by the J. B. Chemicals.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started