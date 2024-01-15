J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals share price has seen more than 70% gains during last one year. J.B. Chemicals share is also trading near 52 week highs seen at the start of 2022. This has been led by improving financial performance of J.B. Chemicals. and earnings outlook has further improved with organic and inorganic measures taken by the J. B. Chemicals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

J.B. Chemicals domestic business revenues have grown 27% CAGR over FY20-23, as per company's presentation. Strong Growth has been led by chronic business growth of J.B. Chemicals . The chronic business growth of J .B Chemicals for 3 years stood at 23% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) outperforming the Industry's 10% 3 year CAGR.

In December 2023 , J.B. Chemicals has also executed a Trade Mark License Agreement with Novartis Innovative Therapies AG, Switzerland for a portfolio of select ophthalmology brands and promotion & distribution agreement with Novartis Healthcare Private Limited, India for the same select ophthalmology brands.

The two agreements entered with Novartis are for 10 ophthalmology brands for the Indian market commencing December 2023. The first one allows J.B. Chemicals to exclusively promote and distribute Novartis’ products for three years . J.B. Chemicals would employ 100 Novartis MRs and expand the team in coming months to ramp up sales, say analysts.

The second one would give J.B. Chemicals trademark licenses for the same brands effective January 2027 for $116million payable on or before December 2026. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deal allows J.B. Chemicals to enter one of the fast-growing segments in Indian Pharmaceuticals Market (IPM), with a market size of ₹42.7 Billion based on MAT as of October'2023 and a 3-year CAGR of 15% versus 9% for the industry , said analysts at BNP Paribas.

Novartis brands have build a road to future growth for J.B. Chemicals said analysts at BNP Paribas who have raised their target price by 10% and say that J.B. Chemicals still is their top pick.

The Novartis deal is J.B Chemicals fifth since the new management took over in Calendar year 2020, said analysts at BNP Paribas J.B. Chemicals continues to focus on scaling up domestic and CMO segments’ revenue contribution, which they estimate should rise to 68.7% by FY26 post this deal versus 65.0% in FY23,.

Analysts at BNP Paribas have raised their FY25-26 revenue estimates by 4% and EV/EBITDA to 25 times from 23 times , as J.B. Chemicals forayed into one of the fastest growing segments in the IPM and as the agreement provides an opportunity to launch new products in dry eye and other segments where existing Novartis brands lack presence.

Analysts at Antique Stock Broking also expect J.B. Chemicals to see 6% increase in revenue for FY26. Though initial investments on MRs will add to costs and impact margins. However, post the grant of perpetual license in CY27, J.B. Chemicals will have complete flexibility in sourcing, which will be gross margin accretive, said analysts at Antique {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

