JB Chemicals share price slides 6% after Torrent Pharma buys controlling stake. Do you own?

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals' share price plunged by as much as 6.48 per cent to ₹1,684.60 each on the NSE in early trading on Monday, June 30, after the announcement of a major deal, in which Torrent Pharma will acquire a controlling stake in the company.

The pharma stock opened at ₹1,699 per share on Monday, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,801.40. JB Chemicals shares have given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by surging over 370 per cent in the last five years.

On the other hand, Torrent Pharma's share price rose following the deal announcement.

Torrent Pharma acquires controlling stake in JB Chemicals Torrent Pharmaceuticals announced on Sunday, June 29, that it will acquire a majority stake in JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals.

Share Purchase Agreement (SPA): Torrent has agreed to buy 7.44 crore equity shares—equivalent to 46.39% of JB Chemicals' fully diluted equity—from the promoter, Tau Investment Holdings Pte Ltd, at a price of ₹1,600 per share. The total deal value is around ₹11,917 crore, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

"Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited and global investment firm KKR today announced that Torrent has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a controlling stake in J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals from KKR at an equity valuation of ₹25,689 crores (on a fully diluted basis), followed by a merger of the two entities," a company statement said.

Possible Employee Share Buy: Torrent may also purchase up to 44.99 lakh equity shares (2.80%) from select employees through employee stock options, at a price not exceeding ₹1,600 per share.

Open Offer: As per SEBI’s Takeover Regulations, Torrent has made an open offer to public shareholders to acquire up to 4.17 crore shares (26.00% of the expanded equity base) at ₹1,639.18 per share, which is at a discount to the last closing price of ₹1,801.40.

Following the transaction, Torrent will become the promoter and gain controlling interest in JB Chemicals, enabling it to broaden its product portfolio and capitalise on operational synergies between the two companies.

The proposed acquisition is contingent on approvals from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), shareholders, and other regulatory authorities. Torrent Pharma expects to finalize the transaction within six months.