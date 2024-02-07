J.B. Chemicals share price up more than 4% post Q3 results: Scales 52-week highs as net profit grows 26% year-on-year
Stock Market today: J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JB Pharma) share price was trading with gains of more than 4% on Wednesday. The share price had risen more than 12% during morning trades to scale 52-week highs. During Q3, the company's' net profit grew at a strong pace of 26% y-o-y.
