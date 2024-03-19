JBM Auto jumps 10% as subsidiary bags ₹7,500 crore order for electric buses
JBM Auto Ltd. witnessed a substantial surge in its shares, climbing around 10 percent on Tuesday, following a significant announcement. The company informed the exchanges that its subsidiary, JBM Ecolife Mobility Pvt. Ltd., has been declared the L1 (Lowest Bidder) and awarded the tender for an electric bus order. This development underscores the subsidiary's success in securing a prominent role in the electric mobility sector, further strengthening JBM Auto Ltd.'s position in the market.
