JBM Auto sets record date for 1:2 stock split, stock falls 2%
JBM Auto sets record date for 1:2 stock split, stock falls 2%

Vaamanaa Sethi

JBM Auto's market capitalization fell to 17,383 crore, with a total of 7,801 shares traded, resulting in a turnover of 1.15 crore on the BSE.

Shares of JBM Auto Ltd were trading lower despite the company setting Friday, January 31, 2025, as the record date for its stock split. The stock was down 1.5 per cent, trading at 1,470 on the BSE.

"Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Company has fixed Friday, 31st January, 2025 as the “Record date" for determining the eligibility of members for the purpose of sub-division/Split of the equity shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up to Face Value of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up," said JBM Auto in a communication to bourses.

On October 28 of the previous year, the board of JBM Auto approved a stock split, dividing each share with a face value of 2 into two shares with a face value of 1 each.

In the September 2024 quarter, JBM Auto reported consolidated revenue of 1,286 crore, a slight increase compared to 1,231 crore in Q3 of the prior fiscal year.

Net profit for Q3 also showed a modest rise, reaching 49 crore compared to 44 crore in the same quarter last year.

JBM Auto Limited is engaged in manufacturing automotive systems and has a strong presence in the e-mobility sector. The company produces and sells sheet metal components, tools, dies, molds, and buses, along with spare parts, accessories, and maintenance contracts for buses.

