JBM Auto, Olectra Greentech shares soar up to 12% on hopes of electric bus tenders

  • JBM Auto and Olectra Greentech shares jumped 8%-12% on expectations of new contracts. The government plans to launch a tender for 10,000 electric buses next month, with CESL managing the selection process for nine cities, supported by a 3,000 crore subsidy.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published16 Apr 2025, 12:16 PM IST
Shares of JBM Auto and Olectra Greentech surged by 8%-12% during Wednesday's trading session amid expectations of securing new contracts, according to CNBC-TV18.

As reported by the news agency, its sources indicated that the government plans to launch a tender for the acquisition of 10,000 electric buses. These tenders are anticipated to be issued next month as part of the PM E-drive initiative.

CESL, or Convergence Energy Services Ltd, will be responsible for releasing a tender to select the intra-city electric bus operator for nine cities, with the central government providing a subsidy of approximately 3,000 crore for the purchase of these buses, as stated by CNBC-TV18, citing its sources. The nine cities involved are Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, and Kolkata.

As per the news report from CNBC-TV18, the Ministry of Heavy Industries has set a maximum subsidy limit of 35 lakh for each electric bus, with the majority of states requesting 12-meter electric buses for urban operations. The government initiated the PM E-Drive scheme in September 2024, with a budget allocation of 10,900 crore valid until March 2026.

In February of this year, JBM Auto's subsidiary, JBM Ecolife Mobility, secured a 5,500 crore contract under the PM eBus Seva Scheme-II.

Technical Views

JBM Auto share price today, opened at an intraday high of 634.50 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of 634.50 per share. According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, JBM Auto share price is breaking out of a 30-session bullish flag formation, backed by a massive 1100% surge in volume compared to the 50-day average — a clear sign of strong institutional accumulation. A sustained move above 690 will confirm the breakout and open the gates for a rally towards the weekly swing high of 800. Momentum and volumes are firmly in the bulls’ favour, making this a high-conviction setup for near-term upside.

“JBM Auto share price is in strong Momentum today up by around 11% and crossing beyond its March swing high of 670, A price and volume breakout is observed expecting further upmove towards 200sma placed at 800. Immediate support is at 650,” added Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One.

Olectra Greentech share price today, opened at 1,194.90 per share on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 1,274.60, and an intraday low of 1,187.05.

Anshul Jain explained that Olectra share price has formed a bullish 7-week double bottom at the key weekly swing low of 1,017 after a sharp 55% correction from all-time highs over 59 weeks. Rising volumes at the base suggest institutional accumulation. A breakout above 1,300 will confirm the bullish structure and can trigger a strong move towards 1,600 — the 50% retracement level of the entire decline. Watch for a decisive breach above 1,300 to validate the trend reversal.

“After forming a base around 200 WMA, Olectra Greentech share prices are seeing strong traction in today's session backed with surge in volume. Considering the positive Momentum the upside can extend towards 1,450 in near term whereas the recent bullish gap around 1,100 to act as immediate support,” added Bhosale.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 
First Published:16 Apr 2025, 12:16 PM IST
