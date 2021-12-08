JBM Auto board approves stock split, shares rise

“The Board of Directors of the Company had considered and approved inter-alia the following matters in its meeting held today i.e. 08th December, 2021 recommended the proposal of sub-division of Equity Share having face value of Rs. 5 /- each fully paid up into Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up at the record date to be determined as authorized by the Board of Directors, subsequent to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot (e-voting process)," JBM Auto announced in an exchange filing today.