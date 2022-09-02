Jefferies analysts visit a Blinkit dark store. What is their view on Zomato shares?1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 09:38 AM IST
Analysts at Jefferies recently visited a Blinkit dark store in NCR for a perspective on quick-commerce (Q/C) dynamics. In a note, they shared that they were surprised on aspects like portfolio spread, seasonality, micro focus, etc and continue to believe that Q/C is at an early stage, and there is considerable uncertainty on various aspects, including eventual profitability.