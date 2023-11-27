Jefferies begins coverage of BSE, sees an upside of 24% in next 12 months

After a massive surge of 290% this year, the BSE stock has now garnered coverage from Jefferies, anticipating a 24% rally in the coming year. Jefferies, a foreign brokerage firm, predicts a substantial 150% increase in earnings for the stock in the fiscal year 2024, with a doubling effect expected by fiscal year 2026.

In its evaluation, Jefferies highlights Indian exchanges as an exceptional investment opportunity, citing the country's robust fundamentals, including strong GDP growth, a growing market capitalization relative to GDP, and an increasing participation in equity markets.

"Moreover, exchanges are insulated from risks of compression in fees, unlike the debate between active and passive AMCs (asset management companies) as well as discount and full-service brokers," Jefferies said in a report.

Jefferies highlighted the remarkable surge in derivatives trading as the predominant source of revenue for exchanges. In May, BSE Ltd reintroduced Sensex and Bankex F&O contracts, experiencing substantial month-on-month growth.

The BSE's derivatives market share soared from less than 1 percent to 14 percent over the past six months, propelled by the success of these product launches.

"Continued growth and improved monetisation will lift the share of derivatives income to 35 percent of revenues in FY25 as against 2 percent in 2Q FY24. Derivatives ramp-up is the key driver for recent earnings upgrades and stock performance," Jefferies noted.

The brokerage company also dispelled worries regarding the potential risks associated with a high turnover in derivatives. It pointed to a comparatively lower growth rate in underlying premiums as a mitigating factor. The company highlighted the positive impact of a regulatory approach that leans towards gradual measures rather than imposing strict restrictions, contributing to a favorable market trajectory.

Jefferies emphasized the significance of BSE's diverse revenue streams, citing stable growth in key segments such as cash equities (constituting 20% of the revenue mix) and mutual fund processing (making up 10% of the revenue mix). These segments are capitalizing on macro trends like financialization of savings and the expansion of investor bases.

The corporate services sector, contributing 35% to the revenue mix, relies on recurring fees, while the clearing and treasury segment (25%) benefits from increased market activity.

In conclusion, Jefferies has initiated a 'buy' recommendation for BSE, setting a price target of ₹2,700. The stock's lower forward P/E ratio compared to other market players suggests a potentially attractive investment opportunity.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.