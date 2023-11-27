Jefferies begins coverage of BSE, sees an upside of 24% in next 12 months
The BSE stock has now garnered coverage from Jefferies, anticipating a 24% rally in the coming year.
After a massive surge of 290% this year, the BSE stock has now garnered coverage from Jefferies, anticipating a 24% rally in the coming year. Jefferies, a foreign brokerage firm, predicts a substantial 150% increase in earnings for the stock in the fiscal year 2024, with a doubling effect expected by fiscal year 2026.
