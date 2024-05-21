Jefferies bullish on CMS Info Systems: Target price hiked by 40% to ₹600, re-rating ahead; here's why
Jefferies is bullish on CMS Info Systems and has added the stock among its top-picks in the mid-cap space over healthy top-line growth and rise in annual profits.
Global brokerage Jefferies is bullish on CMS Info Systems and has added the stock among its top-picks in the mid-cap space over healthy top-line growth and rise in annual profits. The brokerage has raised the target price (TP) of the stock by 40 per cent to ₹600 from the previous ₹460 and maintains its ‘buy’ rating. However, Jefferies added that the company's ramp-up of non-transaction segment will support a potential re-rating on the stock in the near-term.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started