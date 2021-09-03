Varun Beverages (VBL), the PepsiCo bottler, is expected to see a growth acceleration ahead led by recovery in volumes, new launches, distribution expansion, margin normalisation and reduction in interest cost, as estimated by brokerage firm Jefferies. The Indian beverage company is one of the largest franchisees of Pepsico.

Varun Beverages was among the most impacted companies by Covid-19 disruption due to higher out-of-home consumption along with the timing of restrictions during the peak season (April-May) in CY20 & CY21.

“With a pick-up in 1HCY21 economic activity, VBL also staged a strong recovery, although 2-year CAGR still remains negative. With the opening up of economy and acceleration in the pace of vaccinations, outlook on VBL volumes remains strong for the next few quarters," Jefferies said in a note on Friday.

The brokerage firm has added Varun Beverages to a high conviction ‘Buy’ and has raised its target price to ₹1,200 per share, with an upside scenario of ₹1,450 and downward scenario of ₹740. Though, Jefferies sees another Covid related disruption, sharp rise in input costs, aggressive overseas M&A among others as key risks.

Among the new launches, energy drink brand, Sting continues to rampup well and has become the market leader. Jefferies expects the company's recent launch of Mountain Dew Ice, a lemon-based fruit drink, opens up a new market for VBL.

VBL acquired the south & west territory from PepsiCo in May 2019. "Our industry interactions indicate PepsiCo lost market share in the territory in the preceeding few years. VBL, post acquisition, was expected to focus on the execution driving market share gains. However, restrictions during busy season impacted VBL plans on ramp-up but this should now change as VBL focuses on growth in CY22 driving share gains, in our view," Jefferies note added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.