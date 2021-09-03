Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Why Jefferies is bullish on Varun Beverages stock, raises target price

Why Jefferies is bullish on Varun Beverages stock, raises target price

Premium
Varun Beverages is one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo
2 min read . 12:36 PM IST Livemint

  • With the opening up of economy and acceleration in the pace of vaccinations, outlook on Varun Beverages volumes remains strong for the next few quarters, Jefferies said

Varun Beverages (VBL), the PepsiCo bottler, is expected to see a growth acceleration ahead led by recovery in volumes, new launches, distribution expansion, margin normalisation and reduction in interest cost, as estimated by brokerage firm Jefferies. The Indian beverage company is one of the largest franchisees of Pepsico.

Varun Beverages (VBL), the PepsiCo bottler, is expected to see a growth acceleration ahead led by recovery in volumes, new launches, distribution expansion, margin normalisation and reduction in interest cost, as estimated by brokerage firm Jefferies. The Indian beverage company is one of the largest franchisees of Pepsico.

Varun Beverages was among the most impacted companies by Covid-19 disruption due to higher out-of-home consumption along with the timing of restrictions during the peak season (April-May) in CY20 & CY21.

Varun Beverages was among the most impacted companies by Covid-19 disruption due to higher out-of-home consumption along with the timing of restrictions during the peak season (April-May) in CY20 & CY21.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“With a pick-up in 1HCY21 economic activity, VBL also staged a strong recovery, although 2-year CAGR still remains negative. With the opening up of economy and acceleration in the pace of vaccinations, outlook on VBL volumes remains strong for the next few quarters," Jefferies said in a note on Friday.

The brokerage firm has added Varun Beverages to a high conviction ‘Buy’ and has raised its target price to 1,200 per share, with an upside scenario of 1,450 and downward scenario of 740. Though, Jefferies sees another Covid related disruption, sharp rise in input costs, aggressive overseas M&A among others as key risks.

Among the new launches, energy drink brand, Sting continues to rampup well and has become the market leader. Jefferies expects the company's recent launch of Mountain Dew Ice, a lemon-based fruit drink, opens up a new market for VBL.

VBL acquired the south & west territory from PepsiCo in May 2019. "Our industry interactions indicate PepsiCo lost market share in the territory in the preceeding few years. VBL, post acquisition, was expected to focus on the execution driving market share gains. However, restrictions during busy season impacted VBL plans on ramp-up but this should now change as VBL focuses on growth in CY22 driving share gains, in our view," Jefferies note added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Building a retirement fund is not enough; it has to be ...

Premium

Could Zerodha disrupt the mutual fund distribution business?

Premium

Premium gin brands headed to Indian shores as consumers ...

Premium

The supply chain snafu clouding global economic revival

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!