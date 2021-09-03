VBL acquired the south & west territory from PepsiCo in May 2019. "Our industry interactions indicate PepsiCo lost market share in the territory in the preceeding few years. VBL, post acquisition, was expected to focus on the execution driving market share gains. However, restrictions during busy season impacted VBL plans on ramp-up but this should now change as VBL focuses on growth in CY22 driving share gains, in our view," Jefferies note added.