Jefferies' Chris Wood tweaks India equity portfolio, to add investment in Bajaj Finance, trim in 2 insurance stocks
- Two small adjustments will be made this week to the Asia ex-Japan and India long-only portfolios, Jefferies' Chris Wood said in Greed and Fear note
In the Greed & Fear note, Jefferies' global head of equity strategy Christopher Wood highlighted the small tweaks he will make to the India's long-only portfolio this week, which was launched in 2021 and includes 17 Indian stocks in total. The recent changes will involve adding investment in Bajaj Finance while trimming that in HDFC Life Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance.
