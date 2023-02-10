“Two small adjustments will be made this week to the Asia ex-Japan and India long-only portfolios. The investment in Bajaj Finance in the Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio will be increased by one percentage point by shaving the investment in HDFC Life Insurance. Similarly, the investment in Bajaj Finance in the India long-only portfolio will also be increased by one percentage point by shaving the investment in ICICI Lombard General Insurance," the note stated.