Jefferies’ Chris Wood rejigs India portfolio: Adds Ambuja Cements, Ixigo, Lemon Tree Hotels; exits Reliance, Axis Bank

Christopher Wood of Jefferies has reshuffled GREED & Fear’s India long-only portfolio, adding Ambuja Cements — an Adani Group company — Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo), and Lemon Tree Hotels, assigning a 4 per cent weighting to each.

In contrast, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries and banking major Axis Bank have been removed from the portfolio. Additionally, the weights of ICICI Bank, REC, and JSW Energy have each been trimmed by one percentage point.

HDFC Bank, SBI, PolicyBazaar, DLF, Adani Ports, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, IndiGo, Mahindra and Mahindra, GMR Airports, and Manappuram Finance are among the stocks of Jefferies' India long-only equity portfolio.

Jefferies' India long-only equity portfolio

Indian stock market going through healthy consolidation According to Chris Wood, the Indian stock market is witnessing a healthy consolidation. The domestic market may continue to trade sideways for the rest of the year as mutual fund inflows continue to absorb equity supply.

However, the Indian stock market may rally in the new calendar year on pickup in growth triggered by GST cuts and monetary easing by he Reserve Bank of India. This implies there is still a chance that a 10-15 per cent return target could be too modest.

"GREED & fear’s assumption is that there is more scope for a rally in the new calendar year on evidence of a growing pickup in growth triggered by the easing measures, be they GST cuts and simplification or Reserve Bank of India easing. That means there is still a chance that that 10-15% return target proves to be too modest," he said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar