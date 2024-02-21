Jefferies downgrades Biocon to ‘underperform’, sees 11% downside; here's why
Jefferies has downgraded the pharma stock Biocon to 'underperform' from 'hold'. However, Jefferies has maintained its target price of ₹250 for the stock, implying an 11 percent downside from its current market price of ₹281.50.
