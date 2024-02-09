Jefferies downgrades ITC, slashes target price to ₹430
Over the last three years, ITC stock has given a return of more than 3x from led by strong cigarette volume growth, scale-up in FMCG, improved capital allocation, & increase in FII holding.
Brokerage firm Jefferies has revised its rating on ITC stock from "buy" to "hold," citing expectations that the conglomerate, known for its diverse portfolio from hotels to cigarettes, will likely experience a period of stability without significant movement. Additionally, the international brokerage has reduced its target price for ITC shares from ₹520 to ₹430.
