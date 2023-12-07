Jefferies gives ‘hold’ rating to Hindustan Unilever, reduces target price; here’s why
Jefferies anticipates that Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) will experience subdued earnings growth in the short run.
Brokerage firm Jefferies has shared ‘hold’ rating to FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL), saying growth pick-up remained elusive. The brokerage firm has also reduced the target price from ₹2,720 to ₹2,563 per share.
